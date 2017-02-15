(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey [Image 6 of 9]

    Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey

    BEALETON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by John Williams 

    Office of Naval Research

    170215-N-PO203-322 BEALETON, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) Cmdr. Regina Brown and Cmdr. Joseph Pasco, both with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Reserve component, discuss the ONR-funded Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System (AACUS) sensor suite currently installed on a UH-1 Huey following integrated flight testing at the Flying Circus Aerodrome located in Bealeton, Va. The AACUS program is developing an innovative capability that when installed in existing rotary-wing aircraft enables autonomous flight, obstacle avoidance, approaches, landings and takeoffs to and from unprepared landing sites. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 16:58
    VIRIN: 170215-N-PO203-322
    Location: BEALETON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey [Image 1 of 9], by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMC
    Science and Technology
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    S&T
    autonomous
    AACUS

