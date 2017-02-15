Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey

170215-N-PO203-223 BEALETON, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) Lyle Chamberlain, left, principal engineer, Near Earth Autonomy, discusses the capabilities of their technology on the Office of Naval Research (ONR)-funded Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System (AACUS) sensor suite currently installed on an UH-1 Huey, with Dr. Thomas Beutner, head, ONR naval air warfare and weapons department, following an integrated flight test at the Flying Circus Aerodrome located in Bealeton, Va. The AACUS program is developing an innovative capability that when installed in existing rotary-wing aircraft enables autonomous flight, obstacle avoidance, approaches, landings and takeoffs to and from unprepared landing sites. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

