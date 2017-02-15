Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey

170215-N-PO203-174 BEALETON, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) A UH-1 Huey equipped with an Office of Naval Research-funded Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System (AACUS) sensor suite avoids obstacles while coming in for a landing during integrated flight testing at the Flying Circus Aerodrome located in Bealeton, Va. The AACUS program is developing an innovative capability that when installed in existing rotary-wing aircraft enables autonomous flight, obstacle avoidance, approaches, landings and takeoffs to and from unprepared landing sites. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

