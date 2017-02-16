Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, right, outgoing sergeant major, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, passes the Non-commissioned officer sword to Col. John R. Polidoro, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, during a relief and appointment ceremony at the 11 area parade field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)

