(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, right, outgoing sergeant major, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, passes the Non-commissioned officer sword to Col. John R. Polidoro, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, during a relief and appointment ceremony at the 11 area parade field on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 16:59
    Photo ID: 3171401
    VIRIN: 170216-M-OQ594-131
    Resolution: 2304x3456
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    Headquarters and Support Battalion Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps
    Relief and Appointment Ceremony
    H&S Battalion
    Headquarters and Support Battallion
    OQ594
    SgtMaj Michael R. Saucedo
    SgtMaj Ernest W. Rose Jr.
    LCpl Brooke Woods

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT