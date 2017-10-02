(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reorganization yields AETC's first civil service maintenance group [Image 1 of 2]

    Reorganization yields AETC's first civil service maintenance group

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Randy Martin 

    12th Flying Training Wing

    Civilian employees with the newly activated 12th Maintenance Group activate the group's three squadrons during a ceremony Feb. 10 at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph, Texas. The group is the first civil service maintenance directorate in Air Education and Training Command to reorganize as a group. (U.S. Air Force photo/Randy Martin) 170210-F-ET654-016.JPG

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:43
    Photo ID: 3171096
    VIRIN: 170210-F-ET654-016
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reorganization yields AETC's first civil service maintenance group [Image 1 of 2], by Randy Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Reorganization yields AETC's first civil service maintenance group
    Reorganization yields AETC’s first civil service maintenance group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reorganization yields AETC’s first civil service maintenance group

    TAGS

    12th FTW
    12th Flying Training Wing
    12 FTW
    12th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT