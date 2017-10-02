Reorganization yields AETC’s first civil service maintenance group

Civilian employees with the newly activated 12th Maintenance Group activate the group's three squadrons during a ceremony Feb. 10 at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph, Texas. The group is the first civil service maintenance directorate in Air Education and Training Command to reorganize as a group. (U.S. Air Force photo/Randy Martin) 170210-F-ET654-016.JPG

