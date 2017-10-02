Civilian employees with the newly activated 12th Maintenance Group activate the group's three squadrons during a ceremony Feb. 10 at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph, Texas. The group is the first civil service maintenance directorate in Air Education and Training Command to reorganize as a group. (U.S. Air Force photo/Randy Martin) 170210-F-ET654-016.JPG
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 15:43
|Photo ID:
|3171096
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-ET654-016
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reorganization yields AETC's first civil service maintenance group [Image 1 of 2], by Randy Martin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
