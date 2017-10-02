Reorganization yields AETC’s first civil service maintenance group

12th Flying Training Wing Commander, Col. Joel Carey unfurls the 12th Maintenance Group's organizational flag with the group's director, Robert West and the the group's deputy director Robert Hamm during an activation ceremony Feb. 10 at Joint Base San Antonio - Randolph, Texas. The group is the first civil service maintenance directorate in Air Education and Training Command to reorganize as a group. (U.S. Air Force photo/Randy Martin) 170210-F-ET654-012.JPG

