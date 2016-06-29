The 122nd Fighter Wing Fire Squadron presented a safety briefing to the children at Camp Red Cedar June 29, 2016 in Fort Wayne, In. The young camper pictured had been agitated the entire briefing but was instantly calmed by the weight of the fire helmut. Camp Red Cedar is a camp for children and young adults living with autism. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt Rana Franklin/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2016 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:23 Photo ID: 3171068 VIRIN: 160629-Z-YO862-008 Resolution: 3330x2597 Size: 1.12 MB Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Safety comforts, by SSgt Rana Franklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.