    Safety comforts

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rana Franklin 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    The 122nd Fighter Wing Fire Squadron presented a safety briefing to the children at Camp Red Cedar June 29, 2016 in Fort Wayne, In. The young camper pictured had been agitated the entire briefing but was instantly calmed by the weight of the fire helmut. Camp Red Cedar is a camp for children and young adults living with autism. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt Rana Franklin/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:23
    Photo ID: 3171068
    VIRIN: 160629-Z-YO862-008
    Resolution: 3330x2597
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety comforts, by SSgt Rana Franklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #Firetruck #Helmut #Children #Autism #Camp #122ndFighterWing #Safety #Presentation

