Made in the shade

The 122nd Fighter Wing conducted a Mass Accident Response Exercise in conjunction with the Fort Wayne International Airport here July 22 in preparation for the 2016 Fort Wayne Airshow. The Unified Command evaluated the current 122nd FW and FWIA plans, policies and procedures for maintaining situational awareness and critical information flow in the event of a major aircraft emergency during a pre-planned event.

