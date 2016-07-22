(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Made in the shade [Image 1 of 2]

    Made in the shade

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rana Franklin 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    The 122nd Fighter Wing conducted a Mass Accident Response Exercise in conjunction with the Fort Wayne International Airport here July 22 in preparation for the 2016 Fort Wayne Airshow. The Unified Command evaluated the current 122nd FW and FWIA plans, policies and procedures for maintaining situational awareness and critical information flow in the event of a major aircraft emergency during a pre-planned event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:24
    Photo ID: 3170989
    VIRIN: 160722-Z-YO862-005
    Resolution: 3966x2848
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Made in the shade [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Rana Franklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Made in the shade
    Fairwell #21

    #Exercise #Blacksnakes #122ndFighterWing #A10 #AirShow #Thunderbirds #Airport #Accident

