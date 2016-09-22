Honor Flight Northeast Indiana welcomed veterans from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War on its 21st Honor Flight to the National Mall in Washington D.C. today. Over 85 veterans and their guardians took off from the 122nd Fighter Wing where they were served breakfast and were given a heartfelt send-off by their families, friends and members of the 122nd. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Rana Franklin/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2016 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:24 Photo ID: 3170959 VIRIN: 160922-Z-YO862-015 Resolution: 4044x2476 Size: 613.88 KB Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairwell #21 [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Rana Franklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.