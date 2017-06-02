Soldiers assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard and the 82nd Airborne Division use M4 carbine replicas to conduct a virtual range at the Engagement Skills Trainer on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2017. The MCP-OD is an augmentation unit aligned with the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Shaw, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)
NCARNG's MCP-OD Supports All American Division
