    NCARNG's MCP-OD Supports All American Division [Image 4 of 5]

    NCARNG’s MCP-OD Supports All American Division

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Shaw 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jason Gillis, the operations noncommissioned officer in charge for the North Carolina Army National Guard’s Main Command Post-Operational Detachment (MCP-OD), prepares to operate the Engagement Skills Trainer by test firing an M4 carbine replica at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2017. The MCP-OD is an augmentation unit aligned with the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Shaw, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:13
    Photo ID: 3170918
    VIRIN: 170206-Z-ZO737-0040
    Resolution: 215x143
    Size: 16.84 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCARNG’s MCP-OD Supports All American Division [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Jonathan Shaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NCARNG’s MCP-OD Supports All American Division
    NCARNG’s MCP-OD Supports All American Division
    NCARNG’s MCP-OD Supports All American Division
    NCARNG’s MCP-OD Supports All American Division
    NCARNG’s MCP-OD Supports All American Division

    NCARNG’s MCP-OD Supports All American Division

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd
    North Carolina National Guard
    382nd Public Affairs Detachment
    382nd PAD
    NCARNG
    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Shaw
    MCPOD
    main command post-operational detachment
    Staff Sgt. Jason Gillis

