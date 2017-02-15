(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. W.P.T Hill Awards [Image 5 of 7]

    Maj. Gen. W.P.T Hill Awards

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Food service Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Unit Headquarters Group prepare food during the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service Excellence competition at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 15, 2017. The awards were created to recognize Marine Corps mess operations for their outstanding performance. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 13:48
    Photo ID: 3170715
    VIRIN: 170215-M-ZF591-251
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. W.P.T Hill Awards [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Shannon Kroening, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Maj. Gen. W.P.T Hill Awards

    • LEAVE A COMMENT