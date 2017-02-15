Food service Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Unit Headquarters Group prepare food during the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service Excellence competition at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 15, 2017. The awards were created to recognize Marine Corps mess operations for their outstanding performance. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. W.P.T Hill Awards [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Shannon Kroening, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.