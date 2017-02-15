Food service Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Unit Headquarters Group prepare food during the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service Excellence competition at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 15, 2017. The awards were created to recognize Marine Corps mess operations for their outstanding performance. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 13:48
|Photo ID:
|3170715
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-ZF591-251
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. W.P.T Hill Awards [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Shannon Kroening, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
