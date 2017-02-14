170214-N-XU135-024

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 14, 2017) – From left, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jawann Murray, Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Devin Petty, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Devin Sibby, members of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flag football team, present Capt. Richard McCormack, Ford's commanding officer, with the team's first place trophy. Ford's flag football team finished the season with a 9-1 record and won the 2016 Hampton Roads Sports Fall League. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz)

