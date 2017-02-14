(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170214-N-XU135-024

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 14, 2017) – From left, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Jawann Murray, Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Devin Petty, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Devin Sibby, members of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flag football team, present Capt. Richard McCormack, Ford's commanding officer, with the team's first place trophy. Ford's flag football team finished the season with a 9-1 record and won the 2016 Hampton Roads Sports Fall League. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 12:44
    VIRIN: 170214-N-XU135-024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170214-N-XU135-024, by PO2 Kristopher Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

