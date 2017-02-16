Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis thanks staff members of the U.S. NATO mission at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 12:22
|Photo ID:
|3170618
|VIRIN:
|170216-D-GO396-0672
|Resolution:
|4685x2034
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD thanks US NATO mission staff [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
