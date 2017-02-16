(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SD meets with Australian MOD Marise Payne [Image 2 of 4]

    SD meets with Australian MOD Marise Payne

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis conducts a bilateral meeting with Australian Minister of Defense Marise Payne at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 12:22
    Photo ID: 3170616
    VIRIN: 170216-D-GO396-0663
    Resolution: 4778x2440
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets with Australian MOD Marise Payne [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SD thanks US NATO mission staff
    SD meets with Australian MOD Marise Payne
    SD meets with Australian MOD Marise Payne
    SD meets with Australian MOD Marise Payne

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    department of defense
    nato
    dod
    pentagon
    north atlantic council
    mattis
    australia
    belgium
    chaos
    brussels
    james
    meeting
    secdef
    military
    defense
    secretary
    payne
    nac
    brigitte brantley
    marise
    jim mattis
    james mattis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT