    Marines from Tiger Team to repair bachelor enlisted quarters [Image 1 of 2]

    Marines from Tiger Team to repair bachelor enlisted quarters

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Lance Cpl. Evan Marcotte, rifleman, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, repairs a hole in the wall of building 1429 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 13, 2017. Marcotte is a member of the regiment’s Tiger Team, a group of Marines who fix and maintain the barracks while the battalion is on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 12:16
    Photo ID: 3170614
    VIRIN: 170213-M-UD149-055
    Resolution: 1793x1195
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines from Tiger Team to repair bachelor enlisted quarters [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marines from Tiger Team to repair bachelor enlisted quarters
    Marines from Tiger Team to repair bachelor enlisted quarters

    Combat Center
    29 Palms
    rifleman
    MCAGCC
    7th Marines
    barracks
    1st Marine Division
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    infantry
    1st MarDiv
    Public Works
    7th Marine Regiment
    Tiger Team
    maintanance
    MAGTFTC
    PWD

