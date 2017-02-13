Lance Cpl. Evan Marcotte, rifleman, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, repairs a hole in the wall of building 1429 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 13, 2017. Marcotte is a member of the regiment’s Tiger Team, a group of Marines who fix and maintain the barracks while the battalion is on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 12:16
|Photo ID:
|3170614
|VIRIN:
|170213-M-UD149-055
|Resolution:
|1793x1195
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines from Tiger Team to repair bachelor enlisted quarters [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Thomas Mudd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Marines form Tiger Team to repair bachelor enlisted quarters
