Marines from Tiger Team to repair bachelor enlisted quarters

Lance Cpl. Evan Marcotte, rifleman, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, covers a hole in the wall of building 1429 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 13, 2017. Marcotte is a member of the regiment’s Tiger Team, a group of Marines who fix and maintain the barracks while the battalion is on deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Mudd)

