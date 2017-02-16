Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis conducts a bilateral meeting with Australian Minister of Defense Marise Payne at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 12:22
|Photo ID:
|3170611
|VIRIN:
|170216-D-GO396-0659
|Resolution:
|4413x2468
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets with Australian MOD Marise Payne [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT