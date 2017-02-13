(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A remembrance tree with 25 ornaments displaying facts about Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is located in McConnell’s Youth Center during the month of February. Children created their own ornaments in recognition of the observance. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Erin McClellan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, by A1C Erin McClellan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    22nd Air Refueling Wing
    Family Advocacy Program
    Teen Dating Violence Awareness

