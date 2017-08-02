9th AF vice commander takes final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Caine, 9th Air Force vice commander, stands with family and friends following the final flight of his Air Force career at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Family, friends and coworkers greeted Caine after he landed and participated in final flight traditions, such as hosing Caine with water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

