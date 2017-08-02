(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    9th AF vice commander takes final flight [Image 2 of 6]

    9th AF vice commander takes final flight

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Calvey, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10 instructor and chief of weapons, left, and Col. Scott Caine, 9th Air Force vice commander, right, stand in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Calvey acted as a wingman during Caine’s final flight before retiring from the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 09:36
    Photo ID: 3170346
    VIRIN: 170208-F-KQ373-634
    Resolution: 4632x6940
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th AF vice commander takes final flight [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #A-10
    #FiniFlight
    #FinalFlight
    #9thAF
    #NinthAirForce
    #A-10CThunderboltII

