U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Calvey, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10 instructor and chief of weapons, left, and Col. Scott Caine, 9th Air Force vice commander, right, stand in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Calvey acted as a wingman during Caine’s final flight before retiring from the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 09:36
|Photo ID:
|3170346
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-KQ373-634
|Resolution:
|4632x6940
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 9th AF vice commander takes final flight [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
