9th AF vice commander takes final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Caine, 9th Air Force vice commander, celebrates in an A-10C Thunderbolt II following the final flight of his Air Force career at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Caine became the 9th AF vice commander in April 2012, following an assignment as the 9th AF director of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

