Appearance standards change

Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of Air Force Personnel, was updated to include new uniform authorizations, such as the use of gym bag shoulder straps, Feb. 9, 2017. It is the responsibility of all Airmen to stay informed of instruction changes as they are constantly evolving. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

Date Posted: 02.16.2017
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US