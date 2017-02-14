(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Appearance standards change

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of Air Force Personnel, was updated to include new uniform authorizations, such as the use of gym bag shoulder straps, Feb. 9, 2017. It is the responsibility of all Airmen to stay informed of instruction changes as they are constantly evolving. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Appearance standards change, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

