(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Acceptance inspection [Image 2 of 7]

    Acceptance inspection

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing perform maintenance tasks on a KC-135 Stratotanker February 15, 2017 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. The aircraft had just returned from receiving depot level maintenance at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 09:38
    Photo ID: 3170328
    VIRIN: 170215-Z-UU033-046
    Resolution: 5132x3422
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acceptance inspection [Image 1 of 7], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Acceptance inspection
    Acceptance inspection
    Acceptance inspection
    Engine work
    Engine work
    Engine work
    Acceptance inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT