Acceptance inspection

Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing perform maintenance tasks on a KC-135 Stratotanker February 15, 2017 at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. The aircraft had just returned from receiving depot level maintenance at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

