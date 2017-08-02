(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    5TH LRS AIRMEN MAINTAIN THE FLEET [Image 2 of 9]

    5TH LRS AIRMEN MAINTAIN THE FLEET

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Broderick Laflen, 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron fire truck and refueling mechanic, replaces seals on a pipe from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 8, 2017. The 5th LRS team determines serviceability, overall condition of the trucks, and need for repair by diagnostic, visual and audio examinations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

    TAGS

    Vehicle Maintenance
    5th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    5 LRS

