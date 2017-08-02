5TH LRS AIRMEN MAINTAIN THE FLEET

Senior Airman Broderick Laflen, 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron fire truck and refueling mechanic, replaces seals on a pipe from a C301 refueling truck at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 8, 2017. The 5th LRS team determines serviceability, overall condition of the trucks, and need for repair by diagnostic, visual and audio examinations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Kristoffer Kaubisch)

