    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Stops in Singapore For Port Call

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    11.21.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    SEMBAWANG, Singapore (November 21, 2016) The Singapore downtown skyline shines at night during the USS Makin Island’s (LHD 8) and embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s first port call of their Western Pacific 16-2 deployment, Nov. 21. Marines and Sailors visited Singapore Nov. 21-24 and had the opportunity to sightsee and enjoy the activities the country has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 07:39
    Photo ID: 3170228
    VIRIN: 161121-M-KJ317-217
    Resolution: 5169x2908
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Stops in Singapore For Port Call [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

