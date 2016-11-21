11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Stops in Singapore For Port Call

SEMBAWANG, Singapore (November 21, 2016) The Singapore downtown skyline shines at night during the USS Makin Island’s (LHD 8) and embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s first port call of their Western Pacific 16-2 deployment, Nov. 21. Marines and Sailors visited Singapore Nov. 21-24 and had the opportunity to sightsee and enjoy the activities the country has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

