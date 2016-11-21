SEMBAWANG, Singapore (November 21, 2016) The Singapore downtown skyline shines at night during the USS Makin Island’s (LHD 8) and embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s first port call of their Western Pacific 16-2 deployment, Nov. 21. Marines and Sailors visited Singapore Nov. 21-24 and had the opportunity to sightsee and enjoy the activities the country has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 07:39
|Photo ID:
|3170228
|VIRIN:
|161121-M-KJ317-217
|Resolution:
|5169x2908
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Stops in Singapore For Port Call [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
