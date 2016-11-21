SEMBAWANG, Singapore (November 21, 2016) Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a picture during a port visit in Sembawang, Singapore, Nov. 21. While in port, the ARG/MEU team had the opportunity to enjoy tours around the many attractions located within the country, and explore the diversity and culture Singapore is well known for. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 07:38
|Photo ID:
|3170223
|VIRIN:
|161121-M-KJ317-106
|Resolution:
|4769x3577
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SEMBAWANG PORT, SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Singapore Port Visit [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
