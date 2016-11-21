(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Singapore Port Visit [Image 2 of 2]

    Singapore Port Visit

    SEMBAWANG PORT, SINGAPORE

    11.21.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    SEMBAWANG, Singapore (November 21, 2016) Marines and Sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a picture during a port visit in Sembawang, Singapore, Nov. 21. While in port, the ARG/MEU team had the opportunity to enjoy tours around the many attractions located within the country, and explore the diversity and culture Singapore is well known for. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Singapore Port Visit [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Stops in Singapore For Port Call
    Singapore Port Visit

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    11th MEU
    Singapore
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Port Visit

