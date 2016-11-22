(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus Visit [Image 1 of 2]

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus Visit

    SINGAPORE

    11.22.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Singapore (November 22, 2016) Marines and Sailors with Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a picture with the Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Mr. Ray Mabus, after eating lunch on the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) while moored at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, Nov. 22, 2016. Mabus took the time to break bread and speak with some Marines and Sailors one-on-one before moving on to speak with ARG/MEU leadership about their deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 07:02
    Photo ID: 3170221
    VIRIN: 161121-M-KJ317-298
    Resolution: 5233x3489
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus Visit [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus Visit
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Secretary of the Navy Visit

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    Ray Mabus
    USS Makin Island
    Mabus
    Pacific
    Makin Island
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    WestPac
    Singapore
    4th Marines
    Central
    Navy
    1st Battalion
    Battalion Landing Team
    1/4
    Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group
    Amphibious Squadron 5
    PHIBRON 5
    VMM-163
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced)
    16-2

