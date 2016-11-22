11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus Visit

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Singapore (November 22, 2016) Marines and Sailors with Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a picture with the Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Mr. Ray Mabus, after eating lunch on the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) while moored at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, Nov. 22, 2016. Mabus took the time to break bread and speak with some Marines and Sailors one-on-one before moving on to speak with ARG/MEU leadership about their deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado/Released)

