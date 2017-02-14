CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment

Senior Airman Cam Manson, Central Command Material Recovery Element air transportation specialist, inspects equipment being shipped to the U.S. Feb. 14, 2017 at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. CMRE members travel around Afghanistan recovering U.S. military equipment for shipment back to the U.S. or enduring bases in country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
