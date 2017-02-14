(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment

    CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Cam Manson, Central Command Material Recovery Element air transportation specialist, inspects equipment being shipped to the U.S. Feb. 14, 2017 at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. CMRE members travel around Afghanistan recovering U.S. military equipment for shipment back to the U.S. or enduring bases in country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 06:51
    Photo ID: 3170218
    VIRIN: 170214-F-TY749-036
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment
    CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment
    CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CMRE enables retrograde, consolidation of equipment

