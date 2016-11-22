11th Marine Expeditionary Unit - Secretary of the Navy Visit

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Singapore (November 22, 2016) Marines and Sailors with Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a picture with the Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Mr. Ray Mabus, on the flight deck of the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) while moored at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, Nov. 22, 2016. Mabus was in the area at the time and took the opportunity to visit the ARG/MEU team after they finished their port call in Singapore and as they departed to continue their transit toward the Middle East. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado/Released)

