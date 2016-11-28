AT SEA, Indian Ocean (November 28, 2016) Marines with the Maritime Raid Force get into a Combat Rubber Raiding Craft after jumping into the ocean from a CH-53E Super Stallion during a helocast training evolution near the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 28, 2016. Using a CRRC allows reconnaissance teams to quickly and quietly insert onto a beachhead. The Marines are with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 06:36
|Photo ID:
|3170161
|VIRIN:
|161128-M-KJ317-057
|Resolution:
|5656x3181
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Martime Raid Force Conducts Helocasting [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
