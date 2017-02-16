(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SD attends NATO-Georgia Commission meeting

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis greets Georgia's Minister of Defense Levan Izoria before a NATO-Georgia Commission meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 06:22
    Photo ID: 3170160
    VIRIN: 170216-D-GO396-0240
    Resolution: 3282x2541
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD attends NATO-Georgia Commission meeting, by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

