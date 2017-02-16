Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis greets Georgia's Minister of Defense Levan Izoria before a NATO-Georgia Commission meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 06:22
|Photo ID:
|3170160
|VIRIN:
|170216-D-GO396-0240
|Resolution:
|3282x2541
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD attends NATO-Georgia Commission meeting, by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT