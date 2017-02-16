SD attends NATO-Georgia Commission meeting

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis greets Georgia's Minister of Defense Levan Izoria before a NATO-Georgia Commission meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

