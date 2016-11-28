(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Martime Raid Force Conducts Helocasting [Image 2 of 3]

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Martime Raid Force Conducts Helocasting

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    11.28.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    AT SEA, Indian Ocean (November 28, 2016) A Maritime Raid Force Marine jumps from a CH-53E Super Stallion during a helocast training evolution near the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 28, 2016. Helocasting allows reconnaissance teams to travel longer distances before being dropped off for their final advancement to an objective area. The Marine is with the command element and the aircraft and crew are with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 06:36
    Photo ID: 3170159
    VIRIN: 161128-M-KJ317-022
    Resolution: 4770x3180
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Martime Raid Force Conducts Helocasting [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

