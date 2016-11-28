11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Martime Raid Force Conducts Helocasting

AT SEA, Indian Ocean (November 28, 2016) A Maritime Raid Force Marine jumps from a CH-53E Super Stallion during a helocast training evolution near the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 28, 2016. Helocasting allows reconnaissance teams to travel longer distances before being dropped off for their final advancement to an objective area. The Marine is with the command element and the aircraft and crew are with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado/Released)

