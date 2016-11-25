Maritime Raid Force Fin Swim Training

AT SEA, Indian Ocean (November 25, 2016) Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, approach the well deck of the USS Makin Island (LHD 8) following a two kilometer finned swim, conducted while afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 25, 2016. During the finned swim, the Marines used combat rubber raiding craft, which are inflatable vessels that can be launched and recovered in the well deck of naval ships, making them ideal for conducting short-range amphibious missions on enemy occupied vessels or beachheads. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans/Released)

