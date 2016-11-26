AT SEA, Indian Ocean (November 25, 2016) Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a two kilometer finned swim alongside the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 25, 2016. The swim allowed the MRF to sustain their standard of two kilometers in an hour as the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU proceeds westward from 7th Fleet’s area of responsibility toward the 5th Fleet’s AOR. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 05:46
|Photo ID:
|3170153
|VIRIN:
|161126-M-GM943-028
|Resolution:
|5523x3107
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
This work, Maritime Raid Force Fin Swim Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
