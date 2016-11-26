Maritime Raid Force Fin Swim Training

AT SEA, Indian Ocean (November 25, 2016) Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a two kilometer finned swim alongside the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 25, 2016. The swim allowed the MRF to sustain their standard of two kilometers in an hour as the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU proceeds westward from 7th Fleet’s area of responsibility toward the 5th Fleet’s AOR. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans/Released)

