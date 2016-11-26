(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maritime Raid Force Fin Swim Training [Image 2 of 5]

    Maritime Raid Force Fin Swim Training

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    11.26.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    AT SEA, Indian Ocean (November 25, 2016) Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a two kilometer finned swim alongside the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), while afloat in the Indian Ocean, Nov. 25, 2016. The swim allowed the MRF to sustain their standard of two kilometers in an hour as the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU proceeds westward from 7th Fleet’s area of responsibility toward the 5th Fleet’s AOR. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2016
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Raid Force Fin Swim Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Indian Ocean
    Makin Island
    swim
    CRRC
    5th Fleet
    Maritime Raid Force
    LHD 8
    combat rubber raiding craft
    MRF
    MKI/ARG
    fin
    Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    two kilometer fin

