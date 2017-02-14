Airfield repair and Crater repair, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 2017

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Bravo Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct light airfield repair and crater repair with the High Mobility Engineer Excavator (HMEE) near Trecenta , Rovigo, Feb. 14, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting forces to conduct the full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility.



photo by graigg faggionato

