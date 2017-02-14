(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airfield repair and Crater repair, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade 2017 [Image 6 of 13]

    Airfield repair and Crater repair, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade 2017

    TRECENTA, ITALY

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to Bravo Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct light airfield repair and crater repair with the High Mobility Engineer Excavator (HMEE) near Trecenta , Rovigo, Feb. 14, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting forces to conduct the full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility.

    photo by graigg faggionato

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 04:50
    Photo ID: 3170135
    VIRIN: 170214-A-KP807-147
    Resolution: 2500x1668
    Size: 737.19 KB
    Location: TRECENTA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield repair and Crater repair, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade 2017 [Image 1 of 13], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Italy
    bridge
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    United States Army
    U.S.A.
    Vicenza
    HMEE
    54th
    CASERMA EDERLE
    graigg faggionato
    Vicenza Military Community
    Maj. Gen. Darryl A. Williams
    54th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Resource Center
    airfield repair
    trecenta
    U.S.MGB
    Rovigo

