AT SEA, Indian Ocean (November 25, 2016) A Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes part in a two kilometer finned swim conducted nearby the USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Nov. 25, 2016. The MRF is one of the MEU’s main assets to provide reconnaissance and surveillance of enemy beachheads and vessels. A prerequisite to conduct amphibious R&S missions is the ability to swim two kilometers with fins in one hour or less . (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 05:46
|Photo ID:
|3170119
|VIRIN:
|161125-M-GM943-167
|Resolution:
|3875x2180
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maritime Raid Force Fin Swim Training [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
