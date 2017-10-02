(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    60 years later, the Army Reserve keeps marching along in Europe [Image 1 of 7]

    60 years later, the Army Reserve keeps marching along in Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Mission Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, left, speaks to Maj. Gen. Paul Benenati, right, one of the unit’s former commanding generals, during the 7th MSC Panel Forum Feb. 10 at the Armstrong Club. This year, the U.S. Army Reserve in Europe celebrates more than 60 years of operations by looking at the past, present and future. Discussion topics included USAR participation in past operations from post-WWII era all the way up to the ongoing operation Atlantic Resolve in the Baltic States.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 03:56
    Photo ID: 3170102
    VIRIN: 170211-A-KH999-004
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 825.71 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 years later, the Army Reserve keeps marching along in Europe [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    60 years later, the Army Reserve keeps marching along in Europe

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    412th Theater Engineer Command
    Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    United States Army Reserve Command
    United States Army Europe
    200th Military Police Command
    Army Reserve Engagement Cell
    7th Mission Support Command
    7th MSC
    76 Operational Response Command

