60 years later, the Army Reserve keeps marching along in Europe

Brig. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command, left, speaks to Maj. Gen. Paul Benenati, right, one of the unit’s former commanding generals, during the 7th MSC Panel Forum Feb. 10 at the Armstrong Club. This year, the U.S. Army Reserve in Europe celebrates more than 60 years of operations by looking at the past, present and future. Discussion topics included USAR participation in past operations from post-WWII era all the way up to the ongoing operation Atlantic Resolve in the Baltic States.

