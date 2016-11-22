(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Change of Command Ceremony Echo Company – 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 1 of 6]

    Change of Command Ceremony Echo Company – 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.22.2016

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U. S. Army Capt. Ryan R. Fisher, incoming Echo Company Commander, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, takes command of Echo Company during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy on Feb. 15, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct the full of range of military operations across the United State European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2016
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 03:24
    Photo ID: 3170031
    VIRIN: 170215-A-YG900-124
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony Echo Company – 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 1 of 6], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

