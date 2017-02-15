Change of Command Ceremony Echo Company – 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade

Capt. Shane R. Covert, outgoing commander of Echo Company, speaks during the change of command ceremony on Feb. 15, 2017, for Echo Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct the full of range of military operations across the United State European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)
