Change of Command Ceremony Echo Company – 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade

U. S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin A. Bennett, Commander of 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, speaks during the change of command ceremony on Feb. 15, 2017 for Echo Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct the full of range of military operations across the United State European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

