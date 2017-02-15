(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway. [Image 1 of 4]

    California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway.

    RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California State emergency representatives from multiple agencies to include the Department of Water Resources, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California National Guard, and the California Highway Patrol, continue to coordinate interagency logistics in support of emergency services to the Oroville Spillway inside the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Operating Center in Rancho Cordova, California. Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Nieko Carzis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 01:10
    Photo ID: 3169731
    VIRIN: 170215-Z-QY689-004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.73 MB
    Location: RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway. [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway.
    California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway.
    California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway.
    California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    CCC
    NATIONAL GUARD
    EPA
    AIR OPS
    CNG
    CAANG.
    ARC
    CALGUARD
    CALFIRE
    DWR
    CHP
    CAL OES
    OROVILLE SPILLWAY
    OROVILLE DAM
    CALTRANS
    EMSA
    CDPH
    CDFA
    CDSS
    CAL EPA
    CAL VOLUNTEERS
    CAL TRAN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT