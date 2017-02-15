Pictured left to right: Megan Walton (far left) and Toni Curtis (far right) from the Mission Resource Tasking Operations Desk inside the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Operating Center coordinate logistics information with Lt. Col. Steve Casagrande and Col. David Garcia, California Army National Guard Liaison Officers assigned from the California State Military Reserve, inside the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Operating Center Rancho Cordova, California, Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Nieko Carzis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 01:10 Photo ID: 3169730 VIRIN: 170215-Z-QY689-007 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.63 MB Location: RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway. [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.