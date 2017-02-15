California State emergency representatives from multiple agencies to include the Department of Water Resources, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, California National Guard, and the California Highway Patrol, continue to coordinate interagency logistics in support of emergency services to the Oroville Spillway inside the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Operating Center in Rancho Cordova, California. Feb. 15, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Nieko Carzis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 01:10 Photo ID: 3169725 VIRIN: 170215-Z-QY689-001 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.77 MB Location: RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California State emergency representatives continue to convene in support of emergency services to Oroville Spillway. [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.