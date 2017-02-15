170215-N-OS895-190

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Cody Auth, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, serves as a line handler during a boat-drop exercise as a part of crew certification. Crew certification must be completed before Ford can undergo builder’s trials in preparation for commissioning and delivery to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Pastrick)

