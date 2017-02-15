(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170215-N-OS895-190

    170215-N-OS895-190

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Cody Auth, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, serves as a line handler during a boat-drop exercise as a part of crew certification. Crew certification must be completed before Ford can undergo builder’s trials in preparation for commissioning and delivery to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Pastrick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 21:29
    Photo ID: 3169007
    VIRIN: 170215-N-OS895-190
    Resolution: 4257x3041
    Size: 990.27 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170215-N-OS895-190 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Deck

