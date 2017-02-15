NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) – Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) deck department Sailors handle a line during a boat-drop exercise as a part of crew certification. Crew certification must be completed before Ford can undergo builder’s trials in preparation for commissioning and delivery to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Pastrick)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170215-N-OS895-053 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.