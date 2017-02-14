Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a distress call from the lift boat, Superior Trust, near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Feb. 15, 2017. A Coast Guard Station Venice small boat crew responded and safely transported the lift boat crew back to Coast Guard Station Venice. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 20:37
|Photo ID:
|3168921
|VIRIN:
|170215-G-LB502-002
|Resolution:
|1150x768
|Size:
|455.46 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues lift boat crewmembers, by PO3 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
