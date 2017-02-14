(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues lift boat crewmembers

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a distress call from the lift boat, Superior Trust, near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Feb. 15, 2017. A Coast Guard Station Venice small boat crew responded and safely transported the lift boat crew back to Coast Guard Station Venice. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 20:37
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues lift boat crewmembers, by PO3 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Coast Guard
    D8
    District 8
    Southwest Pass
    Lift boat

