Coast Guard rescues lift boat crewmembers

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a distress call from the lift boat, Superior Trust, near Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Feb. 15, 2017. A Coast Guard Station Venice small boat crew responded and safely transported the lift boat crew back to Coast Guard Station Venice. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

