A Soldier with the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, releases the brakes of a CH-47F Chinook before move the helicopter off a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 14, 2017, on Pope Army Airfield. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 19:27
|Photo ID:
|3168838
|VIRIN:
|170214-A-IA862-012
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I see you [Image 1 of 15], by CPT Adan Cazarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
